Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Invests $275,000 in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Principal Value ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,842 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Principal Value ETF stock opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average is $40.30. Principal Value ETF has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $46.17.

Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.324 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

