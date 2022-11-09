Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Invests $275,000 in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Principal Value ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,842 shares in the last quarter.
Principal Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Principal Value ETF stock opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average is $40.30. Principal Value ETF has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $46.17.
Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend
