Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after buying an additional 404,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after buying an additional 638,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,676,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,752,000 after buying an additional 260,955 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,624,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,024,000 after buying an additional 125,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,025,000 after buying an additional 125,874 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Properties Price Performance

BXP has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.30.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $71.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.11.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 67.59%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also

