Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after buying an additional 29,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,877,000 after buying an additional 16,902 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after buying an additional 225,806 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Lithia Motors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 727,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,240,000 after buying an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 414,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,370,000 after buying an additional 34,824 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAD. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of LAD stock opened at $211.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $349.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.30 and a 200 day moving average of $260.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.90 by ($0.82). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.03 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,824.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at $443,824.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

