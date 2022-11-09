Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,655,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.75.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $86.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $148.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.22.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

