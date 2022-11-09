Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 72.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 15.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $106,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:UTF opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $29.49.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.