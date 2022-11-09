Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 72.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 15.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $106,000.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE:UTF opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $29.49.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
