Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,661 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 57,443 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 145,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 25,276 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Stock Performance

SDG opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average is $78.58. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $68.51 and a 1-year high of $96.67.

