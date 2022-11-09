Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 3,703 Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 139,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

STLA opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STLA. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Stellantis from €21.00 ($21.00) to €19.00 ($19.00) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.00) to €21.00 ($21.00) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

