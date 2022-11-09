Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 494 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPX. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $301,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 132.7% in the first quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 44,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 25,340 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 130.6% in the first quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 67,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $84.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.20 and a 200 day moving average of $87.53. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $78.50 and a 52-week high of $136.42.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

