Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 649 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Raymond James by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $123.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.13. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $124.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 19.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Raymond James to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.