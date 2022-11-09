Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 727 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG opened at $55.67 on Wednesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -33.25%.

SMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

