Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 8,510 Shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 81,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $698,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 68,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $8.54.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.