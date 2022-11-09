Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 24.5% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 10.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 11.6% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 38,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 23.9% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Ambev Stock Up 2.2 %

Ambev Profile

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.