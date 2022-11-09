Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.29. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $58.04.

