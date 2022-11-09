Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 542.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,697 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,025,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,670,000 after purchasing an additional 127,008 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,803,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,608,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $16.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. Compass Point cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

