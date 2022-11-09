Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in WPP were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the 1st quarter worth $864,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 48,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the 1st quarter worth $658,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE WPP opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $39.67 and a 52 week high of $83.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPP Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,500 ($17.27) to GBX 1,225 ($14.10) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($10.54) to GBX 864 ($9.95) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 900 ($10.36) to GBX 850 ($9.79) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,370 ($15.77) to GBX 1,100 ($12.67) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $875.50.

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.