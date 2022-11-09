Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 110 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth $45,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

First Republic Bank Stock Up 1.7 %

FRC stock opened at $113.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.44 and its 200 day moving average is $145.20. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.87%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

