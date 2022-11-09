Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 130 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Crane were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Crane during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Crane during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 31.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crane during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Crane during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CR stock opened at $103.18 on Wednesday. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.58.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at $7,879,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

