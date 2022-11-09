Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 34,599 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,599 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ISCG stock opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.52. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $54.60.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.