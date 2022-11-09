Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 499 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,472,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,507,000 after acquiring an additional 714,060 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4,998.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 561,474 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 511,825 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,705,000 after acquiring an additional 490,352 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,218,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,886,000 after acquiring an additional 449,065 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTRG opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTRG. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

