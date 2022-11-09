Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $716,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,753 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,249. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

WTW opened at $225.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.56. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $244.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.