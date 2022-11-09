Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQAL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EQAL opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.06. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $48.15.

