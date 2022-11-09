Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 275,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,065,000 after purchasing an additional 24,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boston Beer by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 13.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 132,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Boston Beer by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $2,063,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $2,063,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,060. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Beer Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of SAM opened at $353.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $348.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.25 and a beta of 0.97. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.00 and a 52-week high of $547.71.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $596.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boston Beer from $296.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boston Beer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.80.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

