NOV (NYSE:NOV) Rating Reiterated by Redburn Partners

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Redburn Partners in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Redburn Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.62.

NOV Stock Performance

NYSE:NOV opened at $23.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.30. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 790.93 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NOV news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NOV news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,456 shares of company stock worth $360,063. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NOV by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,135,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $747,841,000 after purchasing an additional 532,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after buying an additional 2,227,845 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its position in NOV by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,528,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $363,337,000 after acquiring an additional 150,805 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 56.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,263,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $258,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487,193 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in NOV by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,790,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $270,440,000 after acquiring an additional 298,492 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NOV

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

See Also

