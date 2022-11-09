NOV (NYSE:NOV) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.62.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $23.72 on Monday. NOV has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 790.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.04.

In other NOV news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,928.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other NOV news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,212.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,456 shares of company stock valued at $360,063. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,135,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $747,841,000 after purchasing an additional 532,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $712,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,845 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of NOV by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,528,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $363,337,000 after acquiring an additional 150,805 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 56.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,263,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $258,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NOV by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,790,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $270,440,000 after acquiring an additional 298,492 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

