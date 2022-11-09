Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG) Trading Up 1%

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Get Rating) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $17.98. Approximately 20 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.71.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF stock. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Win Advisors Inc. owned about 1.33% of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

