OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of OCI from €38.50 ($38.50) to €38.00 ($38.00) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of OCI from €44.00 ($44.00) to €46.00 ($46.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of OCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCINF opened at $38.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. OCI has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $41.75.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

