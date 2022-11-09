ON (ONON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 16th. Analysts expect ON to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. ON has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. ON had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $302.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.30 million. On average, analysts expect ON to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of ONON stock opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. ON has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ONON shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ON from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ON from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ON by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 37,036 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ON by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,574 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON by 611.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 398,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ON by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 375,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 240,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Further Reading

