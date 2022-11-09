One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Price Target Cut to $28.00

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OLP. StockNews.com lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday.

One Liberty Properties Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OLP opened at $23.07 on Monday. One Liberty Properties has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $486.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

