OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMF. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,232 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 435,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,668,000 after purchasing an additional 235,939 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth $10,359,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,244,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth $7,733,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneMain alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OMF shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on OneMain to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Compass Point reduced their price target on OneMain to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.99.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.28. OneMain had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.13%.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.