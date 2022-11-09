OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 5.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in OneSpan by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 121,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 25,046 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in OneSpan by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 20.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 433,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 74,689 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $530.68 million, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. OneSpan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

