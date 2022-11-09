Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) PT Lowered to 850.00

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from 1,000.00 to 850.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DNNGY. Citigroup raised Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ørsted A/S from 610.00 to 500.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $705.40.

Ørsted A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $29.18 on Monday. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

