Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,338 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 214.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 68.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK stock opened at $88.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $125.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.03%.

OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oshkosh to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

