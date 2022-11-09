Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Trading Down 12.6%

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 12.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 53,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 19,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.
Osprey Bitcoin Trust Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19.
