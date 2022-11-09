Oyster Point Pharma (OYST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Oyster Point Pharma to post earnings of ($1.51) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.23). Oyster Point Pharma had a negative net margin of 493.39% and a negative return on equity of 207.45%. The company had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 million. On average, analysts expect Oyster Point Pharma to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Oyster Point Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of OYST stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. Oyster Point Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The company has a market cap of $310.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oyster Point Pharma
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OYST. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.
About Oyster Point Pharma
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
