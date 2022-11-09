Oyster Point Pharma (OYST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Oyster Point Pharma to post earnings of ($1.51) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.23). Oyster Point Pharma had a negative net margin of 493.39% and a negative return on equity of 207.45%. The company had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 million. On average, analysts expect Oyster Point Pharma to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oyster Point Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of OYST stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. Oyster Point Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The company has a market cap of $310.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oyster Point Pharma

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OYST shares. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OYST. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

See Also

