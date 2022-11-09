Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,384,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,597,000 after acquiring an additional 157,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 878,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,454,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 760,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,503,000 after purchasing an additional 60,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 574,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,456,000 after purchasing an additional 31,727 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $138.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.64.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Papa John’s International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In related news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $252,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PZZA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

