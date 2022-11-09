Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,542 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Park-Ohio worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 56.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park-Ohio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $26.59. The stock has a market cap of $164.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.33%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

