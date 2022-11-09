Passage Bio (PASG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Passage Bio Stock Performance

Shares of PASG stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Passage Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 9,044.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio in the first quarter worth $45,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Passage Bio by 87.4% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Passage Bio by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Passage Bio

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PASG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

