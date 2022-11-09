Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) PT Raised to $10.00 at Northland Securities

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Northland Securities from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

PAYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Paya to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Paya Stock Performance

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.02 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. Paya has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $9.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paya

Paya Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Paya by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,382,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,210,000 after buying an additional 580,612 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Paya by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,802,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,893 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Paya by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,382,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,775,000 after acquiring an additional 32,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paya by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,247,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,893,000 after acquiring an additional 277,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Paya by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,076,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,031,000 after purchasing an additional 94,120 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

