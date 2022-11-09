Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) PT Raised to $10.00 at Northland Securities

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Northland Securities from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.
PAYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Paya to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.
Shares of PAYA stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.02 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. Paya has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $9.26.
Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.
