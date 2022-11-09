Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
Several other research firms also recently commented on PBA. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.
Pembina Pipeline Price Performance
Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $34.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.92.
Pembina Pipeline Company Profile
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.
