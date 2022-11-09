Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PBA. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $34.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.92.

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.