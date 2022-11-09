Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $176,057,000 after acquiring an additional 949,902 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,060,054 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $308,517,000 after acquiring an additional 742,073 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,070,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.2 %

PFGC stock opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.66. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $58.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.52.

Insider Activity

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,495 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

