Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after acquiring an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Perrigo by 24.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,322,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,129,000 after buying an additional 837,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Perrigo by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after buying an additional 193,783 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Perrigo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,867,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,637,000 after buying an additional 245,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in Perrigo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,695,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,016,000 after buying an additional 236,673 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.61. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $47.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -148.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

