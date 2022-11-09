Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.97

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.97 and traded as high as C$13.45. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$13.42, with a volume of 488,761 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PEY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.97. The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00.

Insider Transactions at Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$307.83 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,959.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$662,745.23. In other news, Senior Officer Scott Robinson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.45 per share, with a total value of C$57,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,910,146.50. Also, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.83 per share, with a total value of C$70,959.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$662,745.23. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,000 shares of company stock worth $265,209 and sold 128,006 shares worth $1,598,833.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

(Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.