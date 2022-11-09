Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.44

Shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.44 and traded as high as $4.69. Phoenix New Media shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 669 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Phoenix New Media Stock Up 6.3 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $56.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
Phoenix New Media Company Profile
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
