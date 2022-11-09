Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PILBF opened at $3.62 on Monday. Pilbara Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30.

Pilbara Minerals Limited explores for, develops, and operates mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

