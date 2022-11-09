PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,229 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group in the second quarter valued at $8,572,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,047,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,208,000 after acquiring an additional 133,400 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in PRA Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,240,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 101,590 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PRA Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,997,000 after purchasing an additional 76,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PRA Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,654,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,842,000 after purchasing an additional 53,991 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRAA. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PRA Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PRA Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PRA Group Price Performance

Shares of PRAA opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.51.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $258.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.98 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 10.63%. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

