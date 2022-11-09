ProFrac (ACDC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect ProFrac to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ProFrac Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ProFrac stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. ProFrac has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $26.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp. is an energy services company providing hydraulic fracturing, completion services and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. ProFrac Holding Corp.

