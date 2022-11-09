ProPhase Labs (PRPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect ProPhase Labs to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. ProPhase Labs had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 20.23%. On average, analysts expect ProPhase Labs to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $200.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 12.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 18.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRPH. Dawson James downgraded ProPhase Labs from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut ProPhase Labs from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ProPhase Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

