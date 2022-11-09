ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 748.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.63. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $37.53 and a twelve month high of $74.76.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

