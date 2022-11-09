Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.39

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.39 and traded as high as $6.46. Psychemedics shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 2,373 shares traded.

Psychemedics Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $35.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 4.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Psychemedics

About Psychemedics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Psychemedics by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 78,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Psychemedics in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine and Fentanyl.

Featured Articles

