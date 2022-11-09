PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Holdings Decreased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,228 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth about $168,140,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PulteGroup by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after acquiring an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $23,959,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 375.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 555,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,291,000 after acquiring an additional 438,859 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PHM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.05.

NYSE:PHM opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.28.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.09%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

